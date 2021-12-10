Pennsylvania State University researchers working with wildlife officials in Iowa have documented COVID-19 running rampant in white-tailed deer populations.
At one point during the study, more than 80% of white-tailed deer tested were found to have been infected. It’s believed that the deer are contracting the coronavirus from humans (i.e., hunters) and then spreading it amongst themselves. Non-infected hunters, too, will almost inevitably contract the virus and carry it to others.
There’s a simple solution. Instead of invading the woods to blast deer to death, why not simply leave deer in peace?
Jennifer O’Connor, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.