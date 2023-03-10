Experience makes a difference and Mayor Williams has experience and education to continue to serve as mayor. He has proven he is capable of leading Danville in the financial field for our city, and through the rough years associated with the pandemic in our nation.
We are now being given the opportunity to take the city closer to his vision of being “one of the best places to live in the Midwest” by voting for him in the election April 4.
I did not know Rickey Williams Jr. personally, but after his election in 2019 I went to his office (without an appointment) to pray for him and waited until his appointments were finished for us to talk. I found him to be a gracious, understanding person who desired wisdom and courage as he led the city with its citizens from all ages and walks of life. Leading people with all their own ideas of what the city should do and not do is not an easy task. In his first four years he has done well and will lead us for more improvements in the next four years.
He has a vision for what Danville will become that comes from a love for the city and a desire for the citizens to live a fulfilled life for the young people to return home after schooling/training/serving in the military to live and be part of Danville.
I am not a young person, but I have returned to Danville where I was born to live, work and serve in my retirement years. I have already voted for Rickey Williams Jr. continuing to serve as mayor.
Anita Livengood, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.