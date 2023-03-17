How amazing is the City of Danville these last four years? Jobs, new businesses, cleaner and safer neighborhoods, community wellness and less blight have greatly increased the viability of the city under the leadership of Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., and all during one of the greatest pandemics of most of our lives.
While many communities were crumbling under the COVID crisis, ours continued to thrive. Mayor Williams brightened the spirit of our community during that time by hosting online Friday night events to give people a sense of belonging and normality. I remember dance parties, comedians and even karaoke events where hundreds of heart emojis were flying on the screens from entertainment he paid for out of his own pocket.
He helped us face the loneliness and uncertainty of that time. He didn’t bow under pressure to close our businesses while many other cities did. He allowed restaurants and other service providers to stay open while practicing safe-distance guidelines. You can tell the strength of a person by how they handle themselves under pressure, and Mayor Williams led us like a true leader should have.
The community spirit he helped build has carried through to present with very cool and fun First Friday events. Danville’s heydays aren’t over, they’ve just begun under Mayor Williams' tenure. Why would we possibly not support his proven leadership?
I know he performs his job with his entire heart and he truly cares and loves Danville. Vote Williams for mayor.
Lisa Martin, Danville
