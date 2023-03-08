I am writing in support of Rickey Williams Jr. for another term as the mayor of Danville.
Rickey works for all of us — not just the constituents that live north of Voorhees. He didn’t grow up in the lap of luxury and have a private school education. He remembers his roots and that guides his principles to serve our whole city and its issues.
Ms. Vinson said she’s running because of the ARPA funds being utilized for renovation and improvement of Garfield Park pool. As someone who manages the Housing Authority, I thought she would want improved recreation for the tenants in the properties that she serves. Instead, she believes those funds should be doled out on a cost-sharing basis. If I am a business owner, she believes if I put in half the cost to repair my roof, that the city should then give me the other half to spread that money around. But that doesn’t benefit the community as a whole and I think that’s most indicative of what her leadership would look like — benefiting the few vs. the entire population.
Rickey, with the aldermen, looks out for everyone and not just the privileged. He has improved our pension debt, has repopulated our police and fire departments, and is committed to doing more. He has pursued properties for demolition to clean up our city. I want more of that to happen. We have proven leadership and experience in Rickey. Danville needs him as our mayor.
Jennifer Dixson, Danville
