We live in a world of symbols. The advertising world is full of them; Camels, Nike, etc. Symbols represent more than you can or show in five minutes.
People have rallied around symbols for years. Our flag is such a symbol. It is us as a people, the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful. It’s what was raised over the wreckage of the twin towers to show the world that we as a people of this nation will rise from the ashes. It wasn’t raised for whites or Blacks, or Jews or Christians, but for all Americans. It is the best of us, what we strive for, the ideals of equality, democracy, strength, hope love, family, country. It is all those things.
We have not always lived up to these ideals. History shows that, but it also shows that we recognize our shortcomings and tried to right the wrongs.
We will always have to do that because we are human and therefore subject to human frailties.
In our Constitution, which is part of what the flag represents, is the right of free speech. We have the right, duty and obligation to agree or disagree with anyone without fear of reprisal, at least we had it at one time before the media, social media, and the Supreme Court no longer defends or honors it.
It is a shame that to be heard we have to spit on each other. Flag burning, kneeling when the flag is raised, in my eyes, are not right.
I believe in defending the right of people to do that because we are free, aren’t we?
Perhaps we should not be upset about the act. Perhaps we should ask ourselves why. Why do they have to go to such extremes to be heard?
J.M. McCarter, Oakwood
