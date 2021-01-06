The vaccine for the coronavirus is on the horizon and hopefully it will be made available to everyone in a short period of time.
On Dec. 1, 2020, I contacted Gov. JB Pritzker, representatives Mike Marron in Springfield, and John Shimkus, Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth in Washington D.C., and asked this question:
“The vaccine for the coronavirus will be made available soon, where will you politicians be on the list to get vaccinated? Do you consider yourself an essential employee? I look forward to your reply.”
On Dec. 17 I received a reply from Tammy Duckworth, a two-page stock email starting out, “Dear Neighbor.” The stock letter stated that she was sent to Washington to get results, how she has fought for more accountability and transparency and just all around how great she is. At no time was there a comment or mention of the vaccination in her reply to my question.
As of this date, Jan 5, 2021, no one else has replied. These people are overpaid, accomplish very little, care about themselves first and staying in office.
Want to guess who is first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination?
Bart Bailey, Danville
