Another tragedy ... a man, shooting his grandmother and then a school with guns to kill.
A senator from Connecticut says this only happens in this country ... “I am begging lawmakers to do something” and the vice president sending her prayers to the families in their grief ... and emphasizing that maybe now, something will be done ... and the president, “In God’s name, when will we stand up to the gun lobby ... and finally, a woman of faith so gently said, “We need to teach human kindness.”
And this 18 year old, a senior “but did not graduate. Why? Did he fail or did the system fail? Could he have been justifiably upset. Or upset the school year, and not noticed? And had he been taught or shown human kindness?
Does anyone know if other counties have vice presidents who beat their fists and say, “I will fight for the rights of women to have control of their bodies.” Is abortion rampant in other countries?
Officials offer prayers for victims, and rightly so. But prayer is not allowed in schools ... and the Ten Commandments are outlawed. Do we know what they are?
Our coins say “In God We Trust.” The pledge to the flag says “One nation, indivisible, under God.” But “they” won’t allow children to be aware of God or His rules for living. I am glad one of the commandments is “Do Not Run a Red Light.” The Commandments need to be taught in school,
Let’s teach the three Rs, music, art, human kindness and respect. Do not kill and love thy neighbor..
2 Chronicles 7:14: If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Mr President, if only you had said, “In God’s name, when will we stand up ...”
We need to know for what we stand.
Norma Mae Doty Taylor, Mattoon
