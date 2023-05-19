I wish to respond to some concerns I have in reference to the Danville D118 election of board members. Why was Mr. Parks put back on the board when the voters voted him off the board? He was the lowest vote-getter in the election and how could he have voted for himself? He should have abstained from voting and his term ended when people voted him off the board.
I feel like the next highest vote-getter should have been appointed to the board of education. We the voters said by our vote that we didn’t want Parks on the board.
Who dropped the ball on this fiasco of note having four board members being voted on in the election? Was it the school board, Superintendent Geddis, the board secretary? Who messed up?
I feel the board needs to fix this mess up and reappoint the next top vote-getter. I don’t know Mr. Parks but the public voted and he should be off the board.
Chris Clapp, Danville
