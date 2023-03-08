The Danville School District 118 School Board has again demonstrated a lack of leadership for the upcoming election.
When the district was asked of the vacancies for election on April 4, the district indicated that there were only three openings, all 4-year terms.
Guess what, voters? When these three positions are elected on April 4, there will still be a vacancy. The school district neglected to mention to the Election Commission that the term vacated by myself, by law, needed to be voted on to select someone for the remainder of the two years left on the term. So, the School Board will again have the power to appoint someone of their choosing. The voters will have no say.
This malfeasance allows the School Board, not the voters and taxpayers, to make the choice. The media initially reported that no one selected a petition for the two-year term. This reporting is inaccurate, as there was no option or opportunity presented to the candidates by the Election Commission since the School District failed to notify them of the vacancy.
I believe that the voters and taxpayers should have had a say in who serves and represents them. It is too late to vote for the 2-year term, but it isn’t too late to vote out the three incumbents, two of which were appointed, that are running for reelection. Wouldn’t you think the board would have known that there were four openings and not three? Or did they?
Lon Henderson, Danville
