Elections come November 3, 2020; pray, hope, and don’t worry.
The Illinois Family Institute Voter Guide shows these candidates are pro-life: Donald Trump for President. Mark Curran for U.S. Senator. Mary Miller for Illinois 15th Congressional District (Danville), Rodney Davis for 13th Congressional District (Champaign), Michael Marron for Illinois House District 104 (Danville and Savoy), Dan Caulkins for District 101 (Northwestern Champaign County), Brad Holbrook for District 102 (Southern Champaign County), and Thomas Bennett for District 106 (Northern Vermilion County).
Via email, rather than the voter guide, A.J. Ruggieri is also pro-life. Rugieri is a candidate for 52nd State Senate District (Danville and Southern Vermilion County and Champaign and Northeastern Champaign County).
Watch the movie Gosnell (Amazon) to understand late-term abortion. Watch the movie Unplanned (Amazon Prime) for Planned Parenthood’s problems. In 2019, pro-choice Illinois politicians passed the Reproduction Health Act. Its description in a June 12, 2019, article in the Chicago Tribune was: “The bill establishes the ‘fundamental right’ of a woman to have an abortion and states that a ‘fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights.’” A baby at nine months gestation has no independent rights. In Illinois, a baby’s location determines rights. See the YouTube video “choice42 theMagicalBirthCanal” for a pathetically laughable rationale of such “rights.”
The radically pro-choice obsess about abortion all nine months, they are OK with late-term abortion. Save them from themselves, keep them out of government, vote for pro-life candidates.
L.E. Smith, Danville
