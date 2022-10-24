Our Legislature, and their union pals, are at it again, wanting to unnecessarily tinker with our beloved State Constitution, to embed changes making Illinois a Union State, and eliminating now, and forever, an individual’s right to work without union membership.
They are proposing, and you are going to support, or oppose, this proposed amendment.
And they have proposed it in a unique way that insures no one can ever rescind the change.
Don’t get us wrong. We are not anti-union. But we are protective of our young men and women having their own constitutional rights to freely associate and work as their talents allow them.
Limiting their employment to certain circumstances outside of their control, such as hiring practices of a local union, or cultural or racial limitations as part of some local union situation, is a serious imposition on their individual freedom, an we doubt that this topic can pass constitutional muster.
And we further doubt anyone outside of the legislature or union halls across the state would believe that this particular group of legislators should be allowed to perpetually bind future legislators’ hands on the topic.
So we urge that voters this November send this turkey back to Springfield with a big “no way” vote.
Our constitution is too important to allow anyone to play such games with it, trying to lock in your children or Illini of the future to amend the constitution as the voters of that future time may see fit.
Vince Koers, Danville
