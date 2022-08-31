Danville does not have the friendliest reputation, but a recent experience proves to me that there are good people everywhere.
On a recent weekend, a friend and I went on a kayak trip on the Vermilion River. A lack of familiarity with the area and an unfortunate lapse in attention resulted in our missing our planned take-out point. By the time we realized our error, the banks were shear, high and stony. Night was falling and a thunderstorm was beginning.
Having no choice, we abandoned our craft under a bridge and walked to shelter. As luck would have it, we were on the property of the water treatment plant. We got back to our campsite and returned early in the morning to retrieve our boats. We encountered two gentlemen at the location and asked them if there was anywhere nearby that we could get our kayaks out to our truck. They knew there was no easier access, so they said, "We'll just have to get them up right here."
They then proceeded to help us get our boats up this cliff and loaded. They refused any remuneration for their help. I'm not sure we could have done it without them. They were certainly under no obligation to assist us. Yet they did so cheerfully, obviously with the thought that we all help one another whenever we can, just because it is the right thing to do.
There is no doubt in my mind, there are good people everywhere. Kudos.
Steve McDevitt, Bloomington
