A new UN report, Frontiers 2022, shows how the changing climate is disturbing the natural life cycles of plants and animals, often too fast for them to adapt. According to the report, conserving biodiversity can serve as an immediate intervention. So in order to save animals — and humans — we need to go vegan.
Raising animals for food converts diverse ecosystems into farmland. This negatively affects biodiversity — a critical component of our economy, food security, and human health. And by some estimates, 80% of all agricultural land is used for raising animals and their feed, making animal agriculture one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss. Animal agriculture also releases destructive greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Ditching animal-derived foods for vegan options is the most impactful thing anyone can do to confront the climate catastrophe while saving animals on factory farms from a miserable life and painful death.
Rebecca Libauskas, PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.
