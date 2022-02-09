When Dr. Koonin came to Purdue University, he was called a climate denier and told to not come. However, if people had read his book or even just taken a closer look at his ideas they would’ve seen he was a climate minimalist. With a better understanding of his claims, they could’ve had a much more productive debate than simply trying to deny his existence all together. We can’t assume anyone’s position, we must seek to understand it.
When I asked a friend why he isn’t a supporter of climate change legislation, he said he fears the economic repercussions of policies to fight climate change more than he fears climate change itself. That is his reality.
Now, instead of trying to convince him that climate change is real when he already knows this, I can have a productive debate on what makes climate change more scary than any short-term economic downturn. I can even present ideas like a carbon dividend, which would actually leave most Americans with the same amount of money or more, while still getting to net zero emissions by 2050.
It is time for U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Indiana, and our other congressional representatives in Indiana and Illinois to start framing climate legislation like a carbon dividend in a way that appeals to most people, not just the climate activists.
Today it is more important than ever to have proper debates where we try to fully understand others’ positions. This is the only way anyone is going to make progress in changing another’s mind.
Alex Richardson, West Lafayette, Indiana
