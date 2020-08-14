Trump the choice for law and order
Riots, looting, assaults, destruction of buildings, statues and monuments, assaults on police, open borders, free benefits for illegals, abortions, rapes and murders, and won’t support sanctions on China. All the Democratic-run cities that are being destroyed by these anarchists, all have refused to help.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and their fellow Democrats, are all OK with this mayhem. They have not one solution or idea on how to handle this virus pandemic.
Joe Biden says President Trump has not handled the virus satisfactorily. When he was asked what he would do, he listed six items. Every one of those had already been done by Trump already. Fact!
Pelosi, whose feeble mind has gone so far left because of her hate for the president, should retire or resign. You can hate or love President Trump, but he has done more in his term than any other president.
Pelosi said this is President Trump’s virus. Excuse me, it came from China.
If you want law and order again, there’s only one choice. Reelect President Trump.
— Charles J. Matul, Covington, Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.