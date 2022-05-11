A friend of mine once wondered if America’s ill-fated commitment in Vietnam could have led to the eventual downfall of the Soviet Union, and kept us out of a deadlier war later. Would several hundred thousand lives saved worldwide be worth the approximately 58,000 American soldiers lost in Vietnam?
I’d hate to make that argument before a family who lost a loved one in Vietnam, or a veteran still carrying scars from that conflict.
The “domino theory”, which was a rationale for our Indochina involvement, suggested that other Southeast Asian countries would fall to communism if America failed in South Vietnam. America failed, but the dominoes didn’t fall.
Would the domino theory be just as obsolete in today’s Russian-Ukraine war? If only answers preceded bloodshed.
President Truman had an answer for Japan: two atom bombs. We were pretty sure Japan couldn’t respond in kind. Russia can.
Russia vs. Ukraine presents thorny questions tailor made for Monday morning quarterbacking. If Russia defeats Ukraine because America didn’t send weapons or lend air support in time, will history conclude that Ukraine President Zelenskyy was right all along, and that the U.S. overestimated the risk of starting WWIII? Do we stop Vladimir Putin now, or let him manipulate us with nuclear threats while he cherry picks former Soviet satellites? Does the U.S call Putin’s bluff, or risk being blamed for triggering a nuclear exchange?
General Colin Powell said, ”No battle plan survives contact with the enemy.” America learned that the hard way in the jungles of Vietnam, as did Russia in Afghanistan. “Vietnam” moments aren’t unique to the United States, we just land on our feet better. Whatever happens in Ukraine will be messy, but I’m guessing most global observers would rather be America right now than Russia.
Jim Newton, Itasca
