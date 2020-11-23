There’s wisdom in conserving nature
There is no question that the health of humanity is inextricably tied to the health of nature. As explorers, we have witnessed the wonder of our world’s biodiversity firsthand. However, we have also seen the threats it faces — and the clear correlation between promoting natural security abroad and strengthening our national security at home.
During Geography Awareness Week, it is appropriate to consider how actions on the other side of the planet can affect us here in the United States. When tropical forests are destroyed, fisheries collapse, coral reefs die off, or elephants are killed by ivory traffickers, this “nature loss” has catastrophic impacts that can ripple across the globe. There is much uncertainty in this world, but one thing is clear: America’s security and prosperity depend in part on protecting our planet’s ecological integrity and stopping criminals from robbing its natural resources for profit.
The past year has driven home the costs of failing to protect our planet. We’ve seen record-breaking hurricanes and wildfires, and our health and economy are suffering from a new disease that, like other pandemics, originated from the exploitation of wildlife and nature.
The good news is we have effective and affordable solutions to address these problems, starting with U.S. government investments in international conservation. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and conserving nature can help us prevent many future challenges. As a new political era dawns, enhancing our natural security should be among America’s top priorities.
— Ashlan and Philippe Cousteau, Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.