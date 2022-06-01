You know Hitler didn’t kill the Jews, Catholics, political opponents, etc. He just came up with the solutions, then he ordered his people to take care of the problem. It was the thousands who “obeyed” orders and rounded up their fellow countrymen and women and children starved them, put them in ovens, and took their children for experiments.
Don’t think it can happen here? Look at our history. Look how media influences the masses.
You want panic and fear? Watch any news outlet. They will all be the same. They will tell you to panic and be afraid. Obey orders.
People ask for the truth. We are entitled to that.
And don’t forget to line up for the third and fourth boosters to the shot that was supposed to stop the pandemic.
Remember that governments lie.
Jacqueline McCarter, Oakwood
