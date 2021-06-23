The Champaign lady with the snarky attitude toward those concerned about carcinogens in the coal ash (including me) had a bright idea about gaining good from the bad instead of just carping about the waste, suggesting that someone figure out how to harvest rare earths from the waste. Perhaps she had read Sierra Magazine.
Their recent story related the U.S. Department of Energy spent millions trying to do just that, and while it can be done, it is, so far, not worthwhile.
When a ton of coal burns, it creates some 220 pounds of “coal ash,” with several heavy metals, and uranium, plus another 240 pounds of new, mostly toxic chemicals, formed in the coal combustion, most of which ends up in the coal ash pile. The dust that escapes contains some of both factions, which accounts for the higher incidents of cancers near coal-ash locations, and coal-fired generation plants, along with the leaching of these contaminants into the groundwater.
While coal ash does contain some rare earth elements, assays show it to be around 1 kilo per 5 metric tons, or one part in 5,000. This is 2½% of the typical content in rare earth ores, which makes the cost to process the earths from coal ash extremely pricey.
Further, you still would have the other 4,999 parts of the 5,000 part sample to deal with, along with the chemical contamination of both the removed rare earths and the left-over 99.999% of the coal ash.
Vince Koers, Danville
