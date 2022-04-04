The Danville Lions Club would like to thank all the people and businesses who purchased tickets for our recent Chili Day fundraiser.
A special thanks to the following businesses who made donations of food, supplies, or cash: cibm Bank; Blue Cross-Blue Shield; Cahills; County Market; Danville Paper & Supply; The Little Nugget; Meijer; Rawhide Meat; Casey’s; Shark’s; Danville Save-a-Lot; Burger King; Turtle Run; Red Lobster; Monical’s Pizza; Jimmy Johns; Sarge’s; Subway; County Market Tilton; Buffalo Wild Wings: La Potosina; McDonald’s Gilbert Street Café; Steak & Shake South; Rich’s; Mike’s Grill; Walgreens; Back Door Pizza; Danville Metal Stamping; South Street Bar & Grill; Wendy’s; Penn Station; Culver’s; Applebee’s; MSI Food; Hardee’s; Beef House; Black Bear Bar & Grill.
