Teacher endorses her former student for mayor
I am writing in support of incumbent candidate Rickey Williams Jr. for mayor of Danville.
While many people have met Rickey throughout the years, my perspective may be a bit unique. I knew him as one of my students at North Ridge Middle School.
Students at that age are working to develop their own sense of identity separate from their parents. They are creating the adult that they will become. What I saw in Rickey then, and what I still see today, was a young man of character. I would describe Rickey as dedicated, diligent, hard-working, courteous and motivated. He loves Danville and strives to do whatever is in his power to make it a better place for all of us.
I am so pleased with his efforts to fully fund the police and firefighters’ pension funds. And, according to his recent interview in the C-N, the vacancy rate in downtown Danville has been reduced from 75% to 25%.
I’ve worked with Mayor Williams on a project I was coordinating and he was helpful, honest and forthright. He tells you what the reality of the situation is and doesn’t just say what you want to hear so that he can move on to the next issue.
Rickey Williams is a Danville native who loves this town and wants more than anything to see it prosper and grow.
My vote goes to Mayor Rickey Williams.
Paula Hurst, Danville
