Editor:
In Vermilion County on election day, March 17, we have an unusual opportunity. We can advance our own cause by voting for our home town candidate Darren Duncan for Congress in Illinois’ 15th district.
Although they promise to consider the needs of their entire district, candidates living in a home county are deeply aware of local needs. What a terrific advantage it would be to have a hometown legislator.
Darren and his family have, for seven generations, served as productive, passionate people caring for others.
Unlike his opponents, Darren has publicly served first as a school board member, then as a county board member, and now as Vermilion County treasurer. Presently he is seeking to be our congressman.
For Vermilion County, there is no better choice.
Wes Bieritz
Danville
