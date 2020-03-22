Editor:
I think it's a shame to let Starbucks back into the city and build another building.
First, we have a wonderful coffee shop and donut shop with locals trying and succeeding to serve that market. They have had Dunkin Donuts to contend with already and now this.
Starbucks tried this before and left, saying there isn't enough business in this community to support us.
Second, there are empty buildings and suites that would have been a better choice.
I sure hope Mayor Williams and the council did not give any tax concessions on this one. It was a done deal by the time I saw it. Maybe I missed it or maybe it was kept quiet on purpose.
Kathy Zehr
Catlin
