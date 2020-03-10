Editor:
I am sick of sellout politicians. From Washington to Chicago, some politicians have their hand in the cookie jar to help themselves elected and/or re-elected.
Unfortunately, in the race for the 15th District seat in Congress, we have another sellout politician trying to buy a seat in Congress. Darren Duncan’s opponent has taken more than $500,000 from a group of D.C. insiders to prop up her campaign.
What do they get in return? They get her vote against the Farm Bill and the crop insurances protections that kept local farmers from going bankrupt last year. They get another vote to end Medicare and Social Security. And they will get her to break with President Trump to tank any repeal and replacement of the disastrous Obamacare legislation.
I don’t want a congressman who has already sold out to the D.C. special interests. I want a local from Vermilion County who is a Christian, a conservative and someone who gets things done. Better yet, he doesn’t owe anybody in D.C. anything. He’ll be a true independent voice for us who will protect the Second Amendment, fight for pro-life causes and help President Trump secure the border.
Please vote for Darren Duncan for Congress on march 17.
Robert W. Randall
Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.