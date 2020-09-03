National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week is Sept. 7-13. There is an average of 123 suicides each day in this country. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death among 15 to 24-year-olds.
The members of the Vermilion County Mental Health Initiative encourage you to educate yourself about the risk of suicide. Don’t be afraid to ask the tough question when someone you know is in emotional pain, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”.
In this time of uncertainty with COVID-19, it is especially important to take care of your mental health. Our goal is to reduce stigma, provide education and information about mental health, support those who have lost someone to suicide, and educate our community about suicide risks.
Suicide prevention must be everyone’s business.
If you think someone is considering suicide, assume you are the only one who will reach out. Know the risk factors and warning signs that can lead to suicide, listed on the Vermilion County Mental Health Initiative Facebook page.
If a person says they are considering suicide, take it seriously, stay with them, remove lethal means, and get them to mental health services or an emergency room. If an imminent risk is present, call 911. Always let them know suicide is never the answer.
Life is precious and taking a minute to reach out can save a life. Remember, help is just a phone call away. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-TALK (8255) if you or a loved one is facing a crisis. For local resources, check the Resource List on our website, www.vercounty.org/mental.
The Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board is hosting three Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainings and one Adult Training in September.
Please call our office at (217) 443-3500 for more information.
Jim Russell, Executive Director, Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board
