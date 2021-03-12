Success can be achieved, so never give up
A Danville native-born and raised, I managed to overcome poverty, abuse and challenges faced during my early years. I made many mistakes that would lead me down the wrong path. I essentially dropped out of high school the first semester freshmen year.
Thankfully, my bad decisions caught up with me and somehow changed my life. I earned my doctorates in business administration with honors on Jan. 10, 2021. In addition, I wrote my first book called, “Look What God Has Done for Me: The Empitoe of Monica.” My biography entails the hardships I faced as a young girl and how they were overcome.
I’m known as an R&B artist name MoBe’. I wrote and sung 23 songs which can be found on YouTube, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and Amazon just to name a few.
Along with my doctorates, I have an associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degree. I will be performing in L.A. in an all-expense-paid trip in June 2021 during the BET Awards weekend in a talent contest called “Who Wants to Make It.”
I am saying this to say, never give up on yourself or your dreams. You are never too old to learn or to become successful. Do not allow your unfortunate circumstances to define who you are.
Dr. Monica Denise Beasley, Champaign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.