Recently, you wrote about the cost of the Bresee Tower demolition.
When one sees the homeless on bicycles with their "tools of the trade" protruding from backpacks, a number of multistory commercial buildings will follow the tower.
As they remove the iron and copper from those buildings, their value sinks to nil. The recycling companies are enriched and, by extension, the drug dealers, too.
Soon, it will look like the prairie is reclaiming Danville.
Jen Davis, Champaign
