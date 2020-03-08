Editor:
This is on response to the Chicago Tribune editorial reprinted recently in the Commercial-News. The Aurora shooting was completely avoidable. The shooter should have never had been sold the firearm he used. That was the first mistake.
Mistake No. 2 was a failure either in communication or action, once Illinois State Police discovered a prior felony conviction and issued a revocation of his FOID card. It is murky/uninvestigated what happened next.
What should have happened is the ISP should have called the local Aurora authorities, and they should have immediately contacted the eventual shooter. There is no excuse for that not happening.
Also without excuse is blaming this on “lack of funds” therefore needing to increase FOID and CCW license /renewal fees. During a five-year period, the ISP failed to use nearly $30 million in allocated funds … funds that were “swept” (stolen, I say!) back in the General Fund.
Yes, ISRA (me, too) opposes fee increases in light of these two ISP failures.
Mike Muczynski
Tilton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.