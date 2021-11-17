This year marks our 13th annual Blanket Drive sponsored by the Robin Hood of Danville. We will be collecting new or gently used blankets in the parking lot of Aspen Dental located at the Village Mall the day after Thanksgiving.
We believe every bed should have a blanket. By placing a single blanket on your bed allows you to lower your thermostat at night, saving you approximately 3 percent for every degree it is lowered. Save while you sleep.
We chose Black Friday because it’s the busiest shopping day of the year. The cooler temperatures also are a reminder that not everyone is as fortunate to have a blanket on their bed.
It’s also the season of giving. We give to those less fortunate because it’s the right thing to do. The Bible instructs us to help the poor in Deuteronomy 15:7-11, “There will always be poor amongst us. For the Lord will prosper you in everything you do for them.”
If you want to buy yourself a new blanket, donate your old one. If you have one stored in a closet taking up space, donate it. Your heart will feel the warmth in your giving.
So mark your calendar for Nov. 26. We will begin at 6 a.m. and continue through 6 p.m.
After you read this, call your friends, neighbors or relatives and tell them about this wonderful project. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
Blankets will be distributed the following Monday at the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God, 400 Logan Ave., Danville.
May God bless you and keep you warm.
Gregory Miller, director, Robin Hood Of Danville
