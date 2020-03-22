Editor:
Shame on Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and the Danville city fathers who ruled before him. For Williams to say it was not right for the county schools to ask for a 1-cent tax increase because it would set Danville at the highest tax rate in the county, whose fault is that?
If Williams, and his predecessors, had been diligent and good stewards of their city’s money and not increased taxes to the height of Chicago over the last few decades, a 1-cent tax to support our children would not have put Danville at the top of the tax bracket.
Shame on Williams for trying to shame our rural voters for trying to improve our schools for our children.
The blame here is not on the rural county schools trying to raise Danville taxes, but the blame is on incompetent city fathers of Danville who have already gouged their people with taxes that are way out of line to begin with.
Rinda Maddox
Sidell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.