I want to write about our mail not being delivered on time or not getting our mail for days.
Our mail carrier is always taking a vacation every time we talk to him and the post office is not being honest with us about why we have not gotten our mail now for four days.
We are wanting to know what is honestly going on with our mail. We want true and honest answers about this problem and we do not want lies.
Dustin Wright, Danville
