Editor:
Every day we hear more news reports on the spreading of the virus. We hear suggestions of staying inside, washing our hands, avoid personal contact and groups, etc.
All of these are very good. But we have yet to hear anyone say, “Wash the steering whhel and all hand controls of your vehicles.”
Every time we go to the store or work, we contact items off the shelf or materials at work. We get into our car or truck or use industrial equipment and the first thing we touch is the steering wheel. This can be saturdated with most any type of virus or disease.
There are millions of cars driven by doctors, nurses, office personnel, engineers, students, teachers or anyone who has a vehicle.
Any germs or contamination can be imbedded into the material of the steering wheel or other mobile equipment controls.
Please take a moment to wash and disinfect all vehicle hand controls. This could be a “turn” for the better.
Mark L. Meyer
Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.