I am writing to express my strong support for the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act. The bill seeks to eliminate cash bail and implement several other reforms to our criminal justice system. This includes provisions that will improve access to pretrial services such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, which can help reduce recidivism and improve public safety.
Unfortunately, the discourse opposing the SAFE-T Act is heavily misconstrued. Opponents of the bill often cite the decision to remove cash bail as a flaw that will give criminals “free reign” on Illinois streets. In reality, the bill would replace cash bail with a system that considers an individual's flight risk and danger to the community, rather than their ability to pay. This will ensure that people are not detained simply because they cannot afford bail, and that dangerous individuals are not released due to their wealth.
The aptly named SAFE-T Act is currently awaiting a hearing from the Illinois Supreme Court with no indicator as to when an opinion will be issued. As a soon to be social work graduate with a strong sense of advocacy toward mental health I am in full support of the SAFE-T Act. I strongly urge our elected officials to support this important legislation, which will help create a more just and equitable criminal justice system.
Daniel Rodriguez, Champaign
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.