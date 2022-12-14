Employees are the heart and soul of any successful organization. Without expert, compassionate staff, Rosecrance could not help thousands of individuals thrive each day.
To recognize this effort, we have devoted significant time and resources over the past two years to show that we truly valued their dedication to this community of champions. We have implemented more than $6 million in wage increases and enhanced benefits to make Rosecrance more competitive. In addition, we are providing greater flexibility for staff to accommodate the work-life balance and expanded training opportunities and long-term career paths within the organization. These efforts have increased employee retention rates and saw a marked improvement in already-high staff satisfaction.
These incredible champions continue to inspire by finding innovative ways to meet a growing need for behavioral health services through program expansion in Illinois. As an example, we enhanced crisis services in Rockford, Champaign, and surrounding counties, while expanding outpatient services in the Quad Cities, northern Illinois, and Chicago. As a result, Rosecrance has touched the lives of more than 52,000 individuals this year, and will reach even more in 2023.
I am humbled by all of our champions who selflessly give of themselves to offer hope to our clients. If you too would like to be part of this amazing community, please contact us. With a growing number of locations in three states, there is a place for you.
And for those who may need support this holiday season, please know that Rosecrance is here for you. If you or a loved one have thought about treatment or need a caring expert to walk you through a difficult time, this is an excellent time to seek help. You can connect with our Access team at 888-928-5278.
Life’s waiting.
Dave Gomel, Ph.D., President and CEO, Rosecrance Health Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.