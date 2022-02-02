Rigging elections to honor Trump
I agree completely with the letter from Robert Young which appeared in the Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 15-16 edition of the Commercial-News.
Republicans are attempting to restrict voting rights of the people by putting officials in place who hesitated to certify the 2020 election. These officials want to believe that Trump won the election, even though every recount of ballots disputes that claim. These people want to rig the election in their favor by making it harder for many people to vote.
Young’s comment that our last leader was a power-hungry narcissist with no ethics or values and a rules-don’t-apply-to-him mentality is exactly correct. America, the greatest country in the world, does not need anyone like Donald Trump to be president.
And to any Republican who thinks Donald Trump is such a great man, I say this, if Trump was a Democrat, you would be saying the thing I say and that is this: Trump is a no-good SOB.
John Fjestad, Danville
