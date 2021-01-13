As is a tradition in our free country, campaign signs for political parties were in people’s yards expressing their candidate choice. When the election was over, most signs were removed.
To still have signs or flags in your yard now is inappropriate. I had an out-of-town visitor comment that all these signs are eyesores in our beautiful community.
We all had a chance to express our opinions at the polls Nov. 3. It is time we remove the visible signs of our opinions by taking down all campaign signs and flags. They do not represent the opinions of all the people in our community.
Please respect your neighbors and let us move on with open minds and hearts as we try to find common ground and good for all in 2021.
Sue Tinkle, Catlin, Illinois
