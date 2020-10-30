I feel a need to write my opinion at this time of turmoil.
I'm in my 70s and have seen many presidential elections, none more important than the last and the next.
I can remember Truman and Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon. These were good men, always putting America first. At that time in history, there wasn't much difference between right and left.
However, now it has become right and wrong.
The right party leader had us in the strongest economy and lowest unemployment since 1969. He has made the military stronger, supports police and our war veterans.
He also has changed the corrupt trade agreement that was made by Bill Clinton in which we gave China our factories, jobs and technology. China paid us back by giving us COVID-19.
The wrong party contains communists, TV networks and some newspapers. All of the above are owned by six or more billionaires.
These men can't buy Trump.
Patriots will vote for the right party. Even Truman wouldn't like this Democratic Party.
— R. Norman, Covington, Ind.
