Recognize kids who are doing good things
I have requested our hometown newspaper to please recognize Schlarman Academy’s eighth-grade boys IESA State Track and Field accomplishments.
My request is simple. Please take the time out of your busy schedule to recognize kids when they accomplish great things. It does not matter what school or what town they are from.
In a time where we are consumed with so much violence, give your subscribers something to smile and cheer about.
I will be the mouthpiece for the following Danville Schlarman Academy student/athletes who competed in the Junior High Boys and Girls IESA State Track and Field Meet May 13-14 in East Peoria Illinois.
Eighth Grade Boys 1A State Champions were:
• Jerrius Atkinson, 100 meters 1st; 400 meters 1st; 110 hurdles first; long jump second.
• Linco’n Cravens, Shot Put first.
• In the 4x200 relay, the team placed fourth and consisted of Doyle Carter, Charles Medlin, Amir Beasley and Lincoln Cravens.
• Noah Fowler placed fifth in the seventh-grade boys high jump.
• Vivian Ludwig placed twelfth in the eighth-grade girls long jump.
Smart people are at the top for a reason. Kids are important. Kids need to know and hear it.
Congratulations, Schlarman Academy.
Congratulations, public and private schools as well.
You are important.
Wesley Brown, Danville
