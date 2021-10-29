There are many unique challenges and needs when caring for a loved one with dementia. As a progressive disease, the caregiving journey often feels like you’re putting out fires and reacting rather than being able to plan for the best way to care for a loved one. As a former caregiver of my mother with Alzheimer’s, I understand how complicated it is to navigate the maze of health care and support services.
My personal experience with ALZ was not unlike that of the millions of others impacted by this disease. My father was the primary care provider for my mother throughout her ALZ journey, and as the disease progressed, caregiving for him was often chaotic, hectic, and overwhelming. There were many ALZ milestones along the way, and our family absolutely would have benefited from education, accessible resources at local level, information regarding available services, and general direction and assistance.
Thankfully, the Alzheimer’s Association has introduced two pieces of legislation that can better support caregivers and families affected by the disease. First, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act would streamline health care options for those living with dementia and their caregivers, reducing costs and improving the quality and delivery of care. Second, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act would provide grants to expand training and support services to offer much-needed relief to the more than 11 million dementia caregivers across the nation.
Knowing that other families would have access to vital support services through these bills if they pass is the reason I support them.
Angela Mitchell, Danville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.