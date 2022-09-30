Proper nutrition important when dieting
Keeping a healthy weight is good for long-term wellness because it lowers the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other ailments.
There are many diet plans trending in the media, which is why Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is committed to improving nutritional awareness. It’s important to check with your doctor before starting one to make sure it is appropriate for you.
One diet that has garnered a lot of attention is the ketogenic — or “keto” — diet. This high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet encourages the body to reach “ketosis,” a metabolic state where the body burns fat for energy. If you’re considering this diet, here’s a few things you should know:
• The first few days may be rough. The keto diet recommends eating no more than 50 grams of carbohydrates per day. According to experts, this may trigger what is known as “the keto flu.”
• Proper hydration is important. High-fat, low-carb diets tend to result in a significant protein increase, which can boost risk for dehydration, so increase water intake.
• Consider long-term plans. Medical professionals recommend taking a few weeks to transition back to eating carbohydrates beyond 50 grams per day to avoid bloat, blood sugar spikes and discomfort.
• Weight loss can require a multi-disciplinary approach. A physician, nutritionist and/or mental health professional can help personalize your sleep, food intake recommendations, hormonal changes, stress management, prescriptions or surgery options.
Building proper nutrition habits will go a long way
