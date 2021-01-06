Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. would like to thank the individuals and businesses that supported us and made the 21st year of our Christmas Wish List program a huge success. We have been truly blessed with support and contributions from many private donors and businesses.
Thanks to your generous contributions we are able to provide warm clothing, shoes, winter coats, hats and gloves, stockings, hygiene items, and toys and gifts to 227 Vermilion County children this Christmas.
A special thank you to the numerous unnamed businesses and community members, the Commercial-News, Danville Police Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield Employees, Envirox, Walgreens Employees, Meijer, VA Health Information Management Department employees, Full-Fill Industries, Sunrise Rotary Club of Danville, and Vermilion Chevrolet for their support. This program would not be possible without all of you. Thank you.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Kimberly David at
Kimberly David, Project Success of Vermilion County
