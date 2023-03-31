Alice Payne is well-qualified to serve as a member of the Danville District 118 School Board.
A retired Danville educator, she effectively served 35 years as a teacher and a principal — most recently as principal of Meade Park School. She posses a deep knowledge of education, our community, the many needs young people have today — and the pragmatic methods to best meet those needs.
She has always stood for high expectations while simultaneously ensuring the necessary support to assist students in meeting those benchmarks.
Honest and forthright, she can be counted upon to successfully fulfill the critical oversight role that is a school board member's duty. She is a hard worker, open to new ideas, a good team player, puts children first, and understands the profound responsibility that a school board has to its students and community.
Please consider Alice Payne for Danville District 118 School Board.
Mark Denman, Danville
