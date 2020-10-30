Contrary to what the roosters in the political offices say, it will not be them that save us. They are good at crowing that "we're trying to get this done," but it's the president or the Democrats or the Republicans, whoever, etc.
Then they go back to their offices with their guaranteed paychecks, guaranteed wage increases, guaranteed insurance coverage, guaranteed pensions, but like roosters, they produce nothing unless it benefits them.
It is the "one" that will produce results, the "one" that shows up for work, washing their hands, covering their faces, being considerate of others. The "one" that does the simple act of planting a tree to clean the air. The "one" that stands before an angry crowd to protect a cop, the "one" that joined him, the "one" that stepped forward to link arms. The "one" that stands up to fight the injustices in the system.
We are the "one."
— J.M. McCarter, Oakwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.