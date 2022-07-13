Americans have the right to bear arms. Just not any and all arms. You can't own many types of military weapons, so there are limits. Enjoy hunting with rifles and shotguns and protect your home and family with those along with handguns. But there is no need for private citizens to own military style and semiautomatic weapons.
However, if you enjoy sport shooting, those types of weapons could be made available for use at a range. The 1994 semi automatic ban that was allowed to expire in 2004 had reduced mass shootings from prior years. Anyone that owned those weapons prior to 1994 were allowed to keep them. So nobody is coming for your guns.
After the ban lifted, mass shooting deaths rose to about five times numbers from during the ban. And the good guys with guns recently got mowed down by the bad guys with bigger guns in places like Buffalo and others, while those in Uvalde stood by and watched. Police there even stood in the way of hero parents that wanted to rush in. And stop calling to arm teachers and filling schools with guns, which is a recipe for disaster. Teachers are not law enforcement. And hardening schools makes them an impound which gives in to the problem rather trying to address it.
The majority of Americans, including many gun owners, want common sense regulations. Whether that's a ban, age limits, background checks or red flag laws. Just stop with the now is not the time to talk about gun issues. It's past time.
Robert Young, Danville
