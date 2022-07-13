It’s exciting to see Sen. Dick Durbin, a champion of Illinois small business, on the conference committee negotiating the final version of USICA. He understands just how vital the small business community is, especially in this economy.
That’s why, as he spearheads the final version of this critical legislative package, it’s important Sen. Durbin knows that the SHOP SAFE Act — a policy provision being considered in USICA — threatens to undermine Illinois’ virtual Main Street.
If passed, SHOP SAFE could empower big-name brands over small online competitors by instituting convoluted and subjective anti-counterfeit regulations that many of us will find downright unworkable. Small online businesses are driven by artisans and entrepreneurs, not lawyers and accountants. We don’t have the time or resources to fight large corporations with deep benches and even deeper pockets.
I trust that Sen. Durbin will ensure the SHOP SAFE Act can’t kill my business and isn’t included in USICA.
Raeann Webster, Rossville
