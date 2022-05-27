The carbon-free people are focused on going electric. According to them, we have to eliminate the usage of oil and coal.
What about our garbage and sewage? Aren’t these issues being given any consideration?
New York City, according to statistics, dumps 250 million gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson river on a daily basis. Their garbage is loaded into large barges and floated past the Statue of Liberty.
Our rivers and oceans are becoming dumping grounds. This is gong on in various areas around the world. As Greta Thunberg said on TV, “How dare you!”
Don Richardson, Danville
