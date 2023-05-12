Mayor Williams and the 7 aldermen who voted "yes" may be viewing themselves as heroes after voting to pass an ordinance that would restrict a women's right to choose in Danville. But in the long run it will be the taxpayers who will end up bearing the ultimate burden.
Attorney General Raoul and the ACLU have promised swift legal action against the city and the bill will end up being put to the taxpayers.
James Simon, the city's corporation counsel, advised at the onset of the May 2 city council meeting that he did not think that the now-passed ordinance was legal under either federal or Illinois law.
The 7 aldermen who voted "yes" and the mayor have violated their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Illinois.
Therefore, I believe Mayor Williams, aldermen Robert Williams, Carolyn Wands, Sharon Pickering, Mike O'Kane, Eve Ludwig, James Poshard, and Darren York should resign their seats effective immediately. Those 8 should be the ones personally footing the bill for any legal expenses that the city may incur following the passage of this ordinance.
As Mary Catherine Roberson said in her remarks to the city council on May 2, we hope anyone that voted for this ordinance has a plan to defend their seats, because they are prime targets for the majority of the population that is pro-choice.
Danville is now the laughing stock of the state of Illinois.
Ben Sears, Danville
