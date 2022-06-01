Your editorial cartoon on the Opinion page of May 31, 2022, is disgustingly biased and grossly misleading.
Does the NRA support members of Congress? Of course, same as abortion advocates and others support members of Congress. That’s how our system works. There has never been an NRA member involved in a shooting except to take out the bad guy. A good guy with a gun is the only sure way to take out a bad guy with a gun.
So why does the NRA always get blamed for a shooting? Blame should always be placed on the guy who pulls the trigger.
President Biden says that the Second Amendment is not absolute. In its present form, it absolutely is.
To those who believe that the Second Amendment refers only to a Militia; read the Second Amendment to the second comma. A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State … so having said that … the right of the people (other than those in the militia) to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. Seems pretty clear to me.
Consider the countries that banned citizens from owning firearms — Soviet Union, Germany, Cambodia. How’d that work out for the citizenry?
Sandy Hook was devastating for that community for years to come. The school was bull-dozed , a new one built; and their children were put back in the same situation. The NRA volunteered to put men in the new school and train teachers willing to be trained. But they did not want guns in their school. What! They had guns in their school ... in the wrong hands.
Remington was sued for $73 million dollars. If someone is killed by a drunk driver, we don’t sue the car manufacturer. If someone is stabbed to death, we don’t ban knives.
I recognize that there is mental illness and it is not being addressed. But we need to recognize pure evil when we see it. I am deeply saddened by the shooting at Uvalde. But it was not caused by an NRA member. And a good guy with a gun did take out the bad guy with a gun.
Floyd Campbell, Danville
