New leadership may help pandemic fight
My parents gave it to me straight. I needed another year in the 5th grade. Technically, my grades, thanks to something called “social promotion” would have allowed to me squeak into 6th grade, but it wouldn’t be pretty. I needed another year to mature.
After barely passing grades 1-4, I didn’t protest. Even I was smart enough to know the gig was up. Mom and Dad must’ve known too. They didn’t scold, but they didn’t tell me my instructor had been mean to me either.
What would have happened if President Trump had been as straight with us about the coronavirus as my parents were with me about repeating grade five? Most of us, after all, are more life-tested than your average fifth-grader.
Each generation has overcome something. Even baby boomers and beyond have weathered economic downturns, healthcare concerns, terrorism, and a number of lesser “new normal” events. We just need leaders who know how to honestly address difficult moments.
President George W. Bush consoled firemen in Manhattan after the 9/11 attacks; President Reagan comforted a nation following the Challenger space shuttle disaster; Gerald Ford’s calm manner helped America heal after Watergate.
Our current pandemic is a unique challenge, yet many state leaders have risen to the occasion.
Maybe the Nov. 3 election means similar leadership in the White House.
— Jim Newton, Itasca
