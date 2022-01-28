I am writing in response to the article by George Will on MAID, or legally ending life. He gave an example of a “hideous” death which would touch anyone’s heart but does not give humans the right to take life into our own hands. If young progressives who believe in abortion take over Washington, how long would it take before they realize that seniors spend a very high percentage of the Medicare money in the last year of their lives. Do you think that if they justify killing babies in the womb, they will hesitate to legislate death to old people?
We lost our son to brain cancer this year and I know of what I speak. There is medicine available to help when it is necessary to ease the pain and anxiety. I was so proud of his siblings and his wife as they cared for him during the six months after his diagnosis. Millions or billions of people through the ages have known the Giver of Life, and they also know the promise of eternal life through faith in the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus. We are not in Heaven yet, and trials come to all of us, but we have a God who gives us supernatural assurance of good beyond this world. Murder is one of the things prohibited in the Ten Commandments, and abortion and MAID are murder wrapped up in deception.
Linda Jones, Rossville
